You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All COVID-19 tests of asymptomatic Yellowstone National Park employees have returned negative
View Comments
breaking top story

All COVID-19 tests of asymptomatic Yellowstone National Park employees have returned negative

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
North Entrance

Cars back up at the North Entrance near Gardiner on June 26 to enter Yellowstone National Park.

 Jacob W. Frank, NPS

The nearly 1,400 completed surveillance tests that Yellowstone National Park has conducted on asymptomatic employees have yet to result in a single positive COVID-19 case, the park announced Tuesday.

The 1,378 tests date back to early June. An additional 121 tests have pending results.

There have been two concession employees at the park who have tested positive. The employees, who have fully recovered since testing positive in July, were both symptomatic. No other employees have tested positive since.

Three park visitors, who were also symptomatic, tested positive, according to a news release late last month. No visitors have tested positive in the last four weeks in any of the park's clinics, Tuesday's announcement said. There have been about 1.66 million visits to the park since it opened May 18.

The park continues to test wastewater at the park's most popular developed areas.

 
View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News