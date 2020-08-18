All COVID-19 tests of asymptomatic Yellowstone National Park employees have returned negative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The nearly 1,400 completed surveillance tests that Yellowstone National Park has conducted on asymptomatic employees have yet to result in a single positive COVID-19 case, the park announced Tuesday.

The 1,378 tests date back to early June. An additional 121 tests have pending results.

There have been two concession employees at the park who have tested positive. The employees, who have fully recovered since testing positive in July, were both symptomatic. No other employees have tested positive since.

Three park visitors, who were also symptomatic, tested positive, according to a news release late last month. No visitors have tested positive in the last four weeks in any of the park's clinics, Tuesday's announcement said. There have been about 1.66 million visits to the park since it opened May 18.

The park continues to test wastewater at the park's most popular developed areas.

