Morgan Hughes and Nicole Pollack — Star-Tribune staff writers

A haze has settled over Wyoming’s open skies.

Smoke from thousands of Western wildfires is shrouding the horizon in the Mountain West and imposing yet another respiratory threat upon COVID-weary communities.

And the numbers show air pollution from wildfire smoke is on the rise — even in states far from the record-setting flames. Wyoming is no exception.

The Casper Star-Tribune analyzed 30 years of Environmental Protection Agency data and found that while overall air quality is better than it once was, it’s beginning to worsen again in much of the state, driven by pollutants from wildfire smoke.

Experts say rampant wildfires are only expected to grow as climate change triggers ever-worsening heat waves and droughts. As the nation and state still grapple with an unprecedented respiratory health emergency, experts worry the confluence of events could wreak havoc on already vulnerable lungs.

The risks

Wildfire smoke, and smoke in general, “makes everything worse,” explained Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Primary Care Dr. Andy Dunn.

“Even outside of COVID. Sinusitis, reactive airway disease, asthma, COPD, any kind of lung condition — this is gonna make it worse,” he said.

Health effects from inhaling wildfire smoke can mirror symptoms of more severe illnesses, including COVID-19. That in turn can make it more difficult to diagnose patients, or conversely, can lead patients to attribute concerns to the smoke and forgo necessary medical treatment.

That’s of particular concern when a more contagious variant of COVID-19 is circulating and testing is declining.

“It’s hard when we’re trying to discern allergies, you know, like an allergic sinusitis, allergic upper respiratory symptoms, versus COVID or something else,” Dunn said.

The physical effects of smoke can vary depending on the degree of exposure and an individual’s health. The pollution can cause everything from headaches to allergy symptoms.

But Dunn said in some cases, exposure can lead to respiratory infections in otherwise healthy people. Or, it may make it more difficult even for healthy populations to battle viruses like the one that causes COVID-19.

“Sometimes your body’s really kicked off by an allergen or something that’s really irritating such as smoke, and so your inflammatory system goes bonkers and you get plugged up and ... the sinus stuff just sits there like stagnant pond water,” he explained.

A few weeks later, when this hypothetical person encounters a virus, they have a harder time fighting it off.

“Because your immune system is so ticked off, … your body’s stressed and isn’t as well equipped to fight off a viral infection,” as it would be if there were no smoke to contend with as well,” he said.

For sensitive populations, the risk dramatically increases.

“These last two summers we have definitely noticed some effects,” said Cheryl Nye, who treats patients with chronic cardiac and respiratory illnesses as a respiratory therapist for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

While the average healthy person might feel uncomfortable symptoms from the smoke, those with already scarred lungs or other respiratory issues like asthma could end up hospitalized if exposure is severe enough.

“Airways are very sensitive anyway, but theirs tends to be a little bit more sensitive to any foreign particles,” Nye explained. “It can get to where it’s like breathing through a straw.”

For those sensitive groups, the smoke on top of other illnesses can compound into a genuine threat, she said.

“Even a cold or anything at the same time too, then that is just added and can definitely be very dangerous,” she said.

Wyoming is home to nearly 12,000 children and 43,000 adults with asthma, according to the American Lung Association. Approximately 30,000 Wyomingites suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, and nearly 200,000 are chronic smokers.

Other groups, like those with heart problems or diabetes, may also be more at risk, Nye said.

What makes the smoke dangerous?

Wildfire smoke produces two primary air pollutants: ozone and PM2.5. The latter is the main concern, explained Brett Palm, an atmospheric scientist who studies wildfire emissions at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The moniker indicates particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter.

“These particles are maybe 50 times smaller than red blood cells. Even so, they can get breathed in,” Palm said. “That’s sort of the range that can get deep into your lungs and then absorbed into your bloodstream, and they can cause inflammation and issues in your body that way.”

Small fires create this pollutant, too, but in concentrations that aren’t as dangerous and don’t travel quite as far. But the record-setting wildfires of the past several years are a different story.

The top three years for acreage burned in the U.S. since 1960 — 2015, 2017 and 2020 — saw a collective 30 million acres succumb to wildfires. And the Dixie Fire, which razed the town of Greenville earlier this week and spans hundreds of miles in Northern California, is now the third-largest wildfire in that state’s history.

Pollution from those major fires can travel thousands of miles.

“This abundance of really large wildfires out West in these past few summers has caused impacts as far downwind as New York City,” Palm said.

A look at the numbers

Wyoming’s air quality is in relatively good shape. Every county with consistent monitoring received a passing grade from the American Lung Association for particle pollution. Still, only Sweetwater County received an A grade from the organization.

Six counties received B grades. Laramie and Sheridan counties scored C’s, while Campbell County earned the only D. (Thirteen counties received no grade because of inconsistent or nonexistent monitoring in those regions.)

A Star-Tribune data analysis also suggests that while air quality has overall improved over time, wildfires are threatening that progress.

The Star-Tribune analyzed 30 years of Environmental Protection Agency data to determine the proportion of days that fell into each of that agency’s air quality categories in certain counties since 1990. (Because air quality ratings can differ across the state on any given day, the presented data shouldn’t be used to draw broad conclusions about Wyoming’s overall air quality, but rather to understand how things are changing.)

The analysis found most communities are seeing more good air quality days now than several decades ago, but that on average, the proportion of good days is trending down.

Calculated another way, the data shows that when each of the state’s monitoring stations are taken into consideration, the proportion of days with a special air quality warning somewhere in the state has increased in each of the last three years.

The clearest indication that wildfires are affecting air quality, however, comes from data collected on the specific pollutants that smoke creates.

An analysis of ozone and PM2.5 levels monitored in Casper over the last 10 years shows our worst pollution days are getting worse. The highest pollutant day in 2021 already exceeds the maximum level seen in seven of the last 10 years.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that while air quality has generally improved nationwide, and in Wyoming, wildfires are complicating efforts.

“We have seen a decrease in emissions and pollution from those sources that we regulate due to better control technology and more stringent permit requirements,” agency spokesperson Keith Guille said, adding, “Wildfire smoke has been a challenge in this region and has a direct influence on our air quality and the monitors.”

In a separate interview, Palm, the atmospheric scientist, echoed Guille’s comments.

“Extreme air quality events due to anthropogenic emissions have been going down, to my knowledge, but the extreme air quality events that are caused by wildfire emissions have been going up,” he said. “It’s expected to continue to be bad, if not get worse.”

How to protect yourself?

In an environment that’s only expected to become more harmful in coming years, the medical experts who spoke with the Star-Tribune said individuals will need to make personal decisions about how to protect themselves.

Dunn explained that adverse effects from wildfire smoke can manifest in a number of ways, like “congestion, runny nose, a dry cough, itchy watery eyes, wheezing or feeling short of breath.”

When someone begins to feel negative impacts from the smoke, they should remove themselves, he said. Even on air quality days listed as “moderate,” the tier before the unhealthy warnings begin, people should avoid heavy aerobic activities outdoors.

Nye, the respiratory therapist, recommends that vulnerable groups prepare themselves ahead of time by making a plan with their doctor before wildfire season begins.

She added that while KN95 and N95 masks can help, the cloth and surgical masks most commonly used throughout the pandemic likely won’t offer much protection because the pollution particles are so small.

Instead, she said, people worried about smoke exposure should stay on top of air quality updates and remain indoors with their windows closed on moderate and unhealthy days.

You can check the air quality in your community, as well as relevant warnings, at airnow.gov.

