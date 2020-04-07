Amid one of Wyoming's largest coronavirus outbreaks, Fremont County officials urge people to stay home

Maestas said hospital officials told the visiting city leaders that "by the time (parents are) in here, you've failed to do your jobs."

"We need to keep people home, we need to keep people social distancing, we need to get them washing their hands, get them staying away from each other," he said. "We can't have more people in the hospitals."

Officials across the state have warned repeatedly that a major reason why people need to stay home is to not overload the state's health care facilities. The concern is that overwhelmed systems won't be able to deal with more run-of-the-mill ailments and that health care workers won't be able to keep up. Maestas said there was a similar concern in Lander.

"We’re the Wild West frontier, we have limited staff and resources," he said. "By the time we need help, there won't be anywhere to pull help from."

Meyer said the hospital has launched a telehealth program to get more intensive care capabilities in the hospital. In 24 years of practicing emergency medicine, he said he'd never seen anything like this.