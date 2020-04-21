Amid pandemic, Wyoming mom struggles between caring for ill husband and being present for children

"We covered up John with a sheet so they couldn’t see the tubes, we put a cap on his head so they couldn't see the hole," Kendall said. "That made it feel not so serious for them. They came in, and they got the best evaluation out of their dad that day that anybody had. They got him to wiggle his nose and give them a thumbs up and wiggle his toes."

Shortly after, the surgeons changed their mind. They thought they could get at the mass and "get a good outcome for John." After some pre-op rehab, they scheduled the surgery for the end of February. But that would've put it up against Sophia and Mathias' birthdays, against Kendall and John's anniversary.

"I told the doctors that week is not doable because if something happens, I don’t want that sitting over anyone’s heads," she said.

So they settled on Feb. 14. Wyoming was still about a month away from confirming its first coronavirus case.

The surgery lasted five hours. The surgeon came out with good news: no complications, 95 percent of the tumor was gone, no extra bleeding. But John had a long road of recovery ahead of him, and the family started looking for rehab facilities. He could communicate -- one blink for no, two for yes -- but not much else. On Feb. 27, the children came and visited for the last time.