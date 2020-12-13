An explainer on COVID-19 vaccines and Wyoming's plan to distribute them

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Friday afternoon, signaling a turn in the pandemic’s tide.
The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, developed in conjunction between the two companies, has been proven 95% effective in clinical trials and doses may be in Wyoming within the next week.
As the long-awaited vaccine nears, here are answers to some of your questions.
How does the state decide when people get it?
The Public Health Division of the Wyoming Department of Health developed a draft plan to distribute the vaccine. It groups people into four phases depending on their risk level, risk or exposure and line of work.
A medical ethics panel was formed to determine the groupings.
Who gets it first?
Health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to receive the vaccine when doses become available in the state.
The state has a vaccine distribution plan that lays out a list of health care workers who are considered most at risk of exposure to the virus. They include: direct patient care staff at hospitals, those working in long-term care facilities, emergency medical providers, tribal public health providers, urgent care and clinical staff, law enforcement, pharmacy staff, school nurses, and public health laboratory staff who process COVID-19 tests.
Nursing home residents are not included in this phase of the draft’s plan, but State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said they have now been included after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel recommended that population be a first priority.
What are the other phases?
Phase 1b of distribution would vaccinate those with underlying conditions, and/or those who are 65 or older, as well as some essential workers.
Phase 2 would begin when a greater supply is available statewide, according to the plan.
That phase would see additional at-risk residents and essential workers vaccinated, as well as people in congregate settings and those with limited access to care. The third phase of distribution anticipates sufficient supply to serve anyone who was recommended to receive the vaccination. The state expects the vaccine to be free to the public.
Where will I get it?
That depends on which phase of distribution you land in. Early on, hospitals and public health offices will be the only approved vaccine providers, but as more vaccines become available, a person will likely be able to get one like they would their annual flu shot. The county health departments will get doses, as will private health care providers.
When does it arrive?
Roughly 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be in Wyoming this week with 15,000 doses likely to be in the state by the end of the year, Gov. Mark Gordon told lawmakers Dec. 7. Heath officials plan to divide 4,875 doses into five packages that will be delivered to public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne and hospitals in Cody, Jackson and Gillette, the Wyoming Health Department announced Friday night.
The Moderna vaccine is also anticipated to be approved this month. It’s unclear how many doses of that vaccine would be for Wyoming.
But we will likely be well into spring before enough doses are available for the entire population.
How do I know it’s safe?
Vaccines typically go through three phases of clinical development before they are approved. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have more than two months of data from the third phase of their clinical trials.
The Pfizer trial had 43,000 participants. The company reports very low numbers of “adverse effects” with the only side effects more than 2% of participants experienced were headache and fatigue — also common side effects of the flu injection.
I read that it usually takes years to make a vaccine. How is this one ready so fast?
A culmination of things led to the fastest vaccine development in recorded history:
- a concentrated global focus on research;
- billions of dollars from governments and private donors for research and development; and
- decades of research on coronaviruses and messenger RNA, both separately and in conjunction.
This Associated Press report explains it in more detail.
- Does this mean
- I can stop wearing
- a face mask and
- social distancing?
No. Clinical trials have proven both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines highly effective, but as the New York Times reports, someone may still be able to catch and spread the virus without showing symptoms.
It’s also unlikely that enough of the population will be immediately inoculated for the virus to lose its ability to spread. Medical researchers estimate it will take 70% or more of the population to be vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to reach herd immunity, according to the Mayo Clinic. For reference, fewer than 44% of Wyoming adults got a flu shot in 2019, according to the CDC.
Experts say we will be wearing masks for a while still, even once the vaccine has begun to circulate through the general population.
Where can I get more information about the vaccine throughout this process?
