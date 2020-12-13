An explainer on COVID-19 vaccines and Wyoming's plan to distribute them

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Friday afternoon, signaling a turn in the pandemic’s tide.

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, developed in conjunction between the two companies, has been proven 95% effective in clinical trials and doses may be in Wyoming within the next week.

As the long-awaited vaccine nears, here are answers to some of your questions.

How does the state decide when people get it?

The Public Health Division of the Wyoming Department of Health developed a draft plan to distribute the vaccine. It groups people into four phases depending on their risk level, risk or exposure and line of work.

A medical ethics panel was formed to determine the groupings.

Who gets it first?

Health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to receive the vaccine when doses become available in the state.