As coronavirus cases surge, Wyoming loosens restaurant restrictions, extends health orders

Then came two months of sustained growth from early June to August. Then came a couple of peaks and valleys through early September, and the recent spike has far eclipsed any previous jump.

Gordon and Harrist said earlier this month that they were both hoping to again rid the state of the orders altogether.

In his statement Tuesday, Gordon reiterated his frequent rallying cry: that Wyomingites need to step up, regardless of requirements, to curtail the spread of the virus.

"These are the times when we need all Wyomingites to step up to help us resume the progress we made earlier this summer,” he said. “This current trend is concerning and I hope Wyoming will show her determination.”

But public polling indicates a steady drop in people's willingness to change their behavior as the pandemic wears on and cases steadily rise here. A University of Wyoming survey, conducted each month, has tracked the attitudes of the state's residents toward staying in more, wearing masks, eating out less, avoiding physical contact and wearing protective fear in public. Though that's often still a majority, it's a much smaller majority than it was even a few months ago.