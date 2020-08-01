As coronavirus continues to spread in Wyoming, causes are less centralized

“We do not have one particular thing we can identify as an ‘outbreak,’” Pond wrote in an email. “We have cases due to community spread, travel related (both visitors and locals travelling) and a large number of cases in the under 30 demographic.”

According to county data, 157 of Teton County’s confirmed patients are younger than 30. Statewide, 41% of confirmed patients are under 30. The age demographics have skewed younger throughout the summer; in mid-June, for instance, the under-30 demographic still represented a plurality, but the other age groups were closer than they are now. It was similarly close in May.

Pond added that the spread in the under-30 demographic could be linked to “small BBQs, after hours parties” and other social gatherings.

Kim Deti, spokeswoman for the state Health Department, said the same is true generally statewide. She said the new cases are often a mix of “bars or places, churches, gatherings.” She said there had been a good mix of community spread — meaning cases that can’t necessarily be traced to one single source.

That sentiment was echoed again by Hailey Bloom, a spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.