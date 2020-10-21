As COVID-19 cases surge, Gov. Gordon remains focused on personal responsibility

“When we act irresponsibly, we put our liberties, we put our economy and we put our government in jeopardy,” he said.

Both Gordon and Harrist stressed the need for residents to wear face masks, to distance from others when possible, to practice good hand hygiene and to stay home when sick. It’s the same chorus health officials have repeated since March.

But Gordon stopped short of raising the possibility of any state mandates on face masks or other prevention measures. He said he would support local governments, but did not specify what local proposals he would be in favor of, saying only “as counties take additional measures, as they seem appropriate, we will support them.”

When asked at what point asking people to abide by those recommendations wouldn’t be enough, Harrist said personal responsibility will always be a key factor in the state’s COVID-19 response. She did not say if or when more restrictions would be issued by the state.

Wyoming is not basing its virus response on one specific metric, Harrist said. Instead, she said officials take all the data they have to make decisions. She also said the state is better prepared to fight the virus than it was when the pandemic began.