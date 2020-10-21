As COVID-19 cases surge, Gov. Gordon remains focused on personal responsibility

There’s one phrase Wyoming’s leaders have repeated and relied on since the coronavirus pandemic first emerged here: personal responsibility.
The term has been a favorite of state lawmakers, public health officials and Gov. Mark Gordon. But Wyoming is not in the position it was six weeks ago, both Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist stressed in a press briefing Wednesday.
Gordon on Wednesday gave a sobering update on the state’s current COVID-19 situation, saying the number of new cases is not a curve, but, “is more or less a straight line heading upwards.”
There were more than 2,700 active COVID-19 infections in Wyoming on Wednesday. The 10-day average for new COVID-19 cases added in a single day Tuesday exceeded 200 for the first time.
Hospitalizations have also skyrocketed. One month ago, 23 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. As of Monday, that number was close to 70.
Despite the change in the state’s circumstances, Gordon and Harrist continued to focus their messaging on personal responsibility. They did not discuss implementing new restrictions while talking with reporters Wednesday.
“It is incredibly important that we take personal responsibility for our actions and understand how those actions can implicate others,” Gordon said. “Part of the responsibility for us is to be honest about this virus. It is not chicken pox, it is not the flu and it is certainly not the cold.”
“When we act irresponsibly, we put our liberties, we put our economy and we put our government in jeopardy,” he said.
Both Gordon and Harrist stressed the need for residents to wear face masks, to distance from others when possible, to practice good hand hygiene and to stay home when sick. It’s the same chorus health officials have repeated since March.
But Gordon stopped short of raising the possibility of any state mandates on face masks or other prevention measures. He said he would support local governments, but did not specify what local proposals he would be in favor of, saying only “as counties take additional measures, as they seem appropriate, we will support them.”
Support Local Journalism
When asked at what point asking people to abide by those recommendations wouldn’t be enough, Harrist said personal responsibility will always be a key factor in the state’s COVID-19 response. She did not say if or when more restrictions would be issued by the state.
Wyoming is not basing its virus response on one specific metric, Harrist said. Instead, she said officials take all the data they have to make decisions. She also said the state is better prepared to fight the virus than it was when the pandemic began.
"We are in a different place than we were in March or April, we know more about the virus, we have more tools, we know how to prevent its transmission,” she said.
Survey responses from the University of Wyoming’s monthly COVID-19 poll suggest fewer people are willing to abide by the state’s recommendations than earlier in the pandemic. Results from that poll show almost 8% fewer people support a state-mandated limit on gatherings or local ordinances requiring face masks. A majority still supported those measures, however, with 51% of respondents backing limits on gatherings and 52% supportive of local face mask ordinances.
The press conference was held a day after health officials in Laramie County moved to enact a county-wide mask mandate. Gordon did not directly discuss the mandate, but did make a point of saying he supported local government decisions. Harrist, in response to a question from a reporter, acknowledged the county’s request, but only to say she had not yet received the proposed variance.
Gordon did address the burden the COVID-19 surge may have on the state’s hospitals. He said those facilities have space and supplies, but “the one area where we cannot immediately add resources is to our health care workers and to our first responders.”
As COVID-19 spreads through communities, it is more likely health care workers and other frontline employees will be exposed, Gordon said. That is already the case in many communities. Wyoming Medical Center last week reported that 13 staff members were unable to work because they were either COVID-19 positive or had been exposed and needed to quarantine. St. John’s Health in Jackson earlier this month told the Star-Tribune that 24 staff members were out because of the virus.
Hospital capacity has long been a crucial metric for gauging the severity of the virus' spread. Harrist has said in the past that capacity, the state's rate of positive test results and the number of new daily cases would be key metrics in future decision-making. Harrist said Wednesday that while the state is in a worse situation than it was a month ago, she believes there are more tools to combat the virus' spread now.
She said hospitals are better equipped to respond to virus patients and physicians know more about it. But she also said the state has tools it knows works: face masks, distancing, staying home when sick. She said those are the mechanisms the state would like to utilize.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!