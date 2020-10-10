New cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in Wyoming, and related hospitalizations have risen along with them. In the last 10 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have more than doubled, with 54 patients in hospitals across the state as of Friday.

Wyoming had seemed to be in better shape than much of the country when the pandemic began. Schools and businesses were closed, as in most of the U.S. at the time. People were staying in. And more people were wearing face masks and socially distancing. The number of COVID-19 cases reflected those measures, health officials have since said. The state didn’t exceed a weekly average of 20 new cases a day until late June.

But since then, cases have steadily climbed, ebbing only slightly in August and early September, but never reaching as few cases as were reported in the spring. Since mid-September, cases have only continued to climb. The month also proved the deadliest thus far, with 13 Wyomingites dying of COVID-19 that month alone.

With cases surging like never before, and no sign of the trend relenting, many in Wyoming’s medical community have begun to brace for a long, hard winter.

“It’s going to get far worse before it gets better,” Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn said. “I likened it to a really horrible marathon that’s all uphill. … I don’t know that we’re even at the halfway point.”

WMC has seen the brunt of the state’s COVID-19 patients, with more admitted in the last two weeks than anywhere else in the state.

Dr J.J. Bleicher, interim CEO and chief clinical officer of the Casper hospital told the Star-Tribune he expects the hospital’s recent average of between 13 and 15 COVID-19 patients “to double by the end of the month.”

“That would be 30 beds we could fill with other people,” he said, adding he’s anticipating an exponential growth in hospitalizations.

Early on in the pandemic, the hospital developed a surge plan to carry itself through 5-7 days of “extreme busyness,” Bleicher said. But if the current trends continue, he said it won’t be a week’s worth of busy days, it will be a month. To anticipate this, the hospital is developing a new plan, which includes hiring 5-10 temporary employees for critical care purposes.

Because Casper’s hospital is so centrally located, and the nearest facility for many in remote areas of central Wyoming, it receives more transfers from other communities. Those transfers aren’t just COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Eric Boley, president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said this model will likely be relied on more heavily if cases climb in smaller communities.

Intensive care unit capacity has fluctuated in communities for the last month or so. One day a hospital reports no open ICU beds, the next, they’re almost all available.

“Hospitals are dealing with it now, but a lot could change quickly,” Boley said. “A lot of them don’t really have the capacity to have too many COVID patients hospitalized, so that’s where we have to rely on our larger facilities and out of state partners.”

But those out-of-state partners might not have the capacity, either. The Billings Clinic reached a fever pitch this month, sending some Wyoming patients who had been receiving care there back to Wyoming because it didn’t have room for them, something State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist referenced in a press briefing Monday. The Billings hospital has since said those capacity concerns aren’t as dire as first reported.

Hospitals in South Dakota have begun asking for help from Wyoming too.

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is currently taking a handful of patients from South Dakota, as cases in the neighboring state surge at record highs, said Dr. Jeffrey Chapman, the hospital’s chief medical officer.

But the hospital’s ability to accept those patients is contingent on space and staff, he said. The hospital’s current capacity is doing well, but “you can go from ‘things are fine’ to ‘things are really bad’ in a short period of time,” he said.

The hospital has worked to prepare the best it can for an eventual rush of new patients. Those efforts include modeling potential scenarios to gauge exactly how much of certain supplies a single critically ill COVID-19 patient would need for care and then using those models to ensure they have enough equipment.

The hospital has also trained nurses in different departments on caring for severe COVID-19 patients if needed.

“We are also going to have staff members who either contract COVID or might be exposed,” Chapman said. “If we get where we have beds but not staff,” they won’t be able to accept as many transfers, if any at all.

Chapman said he was optimistic about the hospital’s preparations, but emphasized that things can change suddenly.

Officials at WMC are also confident about their preparations but say the equation is more complicated than space alone.

Even before hospitalizations began to surge in the state, WMC created extra space to care for the sick. The hospital closed a cafeteria to make room for emergency room overflow and remodeled a section of its third floor to create additional space as well.

They’ve added ventilator capacity and more air filtration to clean the air in the rooms of those infected with the virus.

WMC spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said that while they only have 14 intensive care unit beds, they have the capacity to care for 28 ventilated patients at a time with that expanded space.

“But the second part of that is you have to have the staff to work those ventilators,” Dunn said.

Bleicher said he is confident WMC’s new affiliation with Banner Health would benefit the community if there were a shortage of nurses or physicians. Early in the pandemic, when Banner-affiliated hospitals in Colorado were struggling with staffing, physicians from their Phoenix facilities went north. When Phoenix spiked, Colorado physicians went south.

But many Wyoming hospitals don’t have quite the same network. Staffing concerns are twofold. There’s the risk that employees will get sick, lowering the number of available nurses, physicians and the litany of others responsible for making a hospital work. But there’s also the worry that as hospitalizations increase, even if no employees were to fall ill, there wouldn’t be enough hands to care for the surge of new patients.

“Staffing in some ways is probably the most challenging,” said Karen Connelly, communications officer at Jackson’s St. John’s Medical Center. She said about 24 St. John’s employees are unable to work because they’ve either contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

Connelly said the conversation about hospital capacity needs to address staffing as much as it addresses physical space, adding the hospital has rooms, with zero patients in the ICU as of Friday. But staffing could cause “some logistical challenges.”

St. Johns CEO Paul Beaupre stressed just this problem in a statement published Oct. 2.

“This trajectory is simply not sustainable,” he wrote. “With this much COVID in the community, it becomes inevitable that some healthcare workers will be infected. When more essential workers become infected, it is inevitable that we will have additional healthcare workers who get exposed.”

“We are now all-hands-on-deck to keep the hospital staffed,” he added. “With our best effort, we can keep our heads above water today. What will happen if today’s COVID surge doubles next week?”

Campbell County Memorial Hospital, too, has worried about staffing more than space concerns.

Misty Robertson, the hospital’s nurse manager, said the hospital determines how many beds and nurses are needed based on the average number of patients seen on an annual basis. A surge of even 15% more than average could put the hospital at capacity.

The hospital is prepared for a slight increase, she said. They’ve monitored supplies and staff, but as with elsewhere, manpower is a big question.

Robertson said in March and April the guidance was to limit nonessential services, so large swaths of the hospital were shut down. They could shuffle staff to meet the demand.

“But now we’re fully operational, we don’t have that pool to pull from,” she said. “If we’ve got a surge of patients, we might need to look at staffing options.”

No health official the Star-Tribune interviewed for this story said they thought Wyoming would completely run out of hospital beds, even with a large surge. They all, however, worried about having enough people to care for those sick, not just with COVID-19.

“It’s a busy time anyway,” Robertson said, saying more people tend to seek care in the fall and winter for common winter illnesses, snow-related injuries or just routine annual procedures.

If hospitals were treating COVID-19 in a vacuum, with no other patients, things would probably be fine.

“But you compound COVID with the flu, there could be the perfect storm,” said Boley of the hospital association.

WMC’s Dunn said medical providers can try to be somewhat proactive by encouraging patients to work on treating existing health issues so if they did become infected with the coronavirus, they may be in a healthier position and could potentially avoid the hospital altogether.

Nearly all health care officials emphasized the need for people to get a flu shot this year, both because having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could create worse health outcomes, and because fewer people gravely ill from the flu means more room to treat other patients.

“I think we’re in a tenuous position,” said Chapman of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. “I am worried … but the best thing we can do is to plan and be ready.”







Photos: Wyoming Public Health Laboratory

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

