As long-term care facilities tighten visitation, a daughter waves to her mother through the window

Sunday lunches for the Rochelles are off the table. That first weekend, two weeks ago now, Ann exchanged a wave through a pane of glass, a poor substitute for the normal tradition of Grammy Rita, Ann, Ann’s daughter and Rita’s three friends sharing a meal together. But it was better than nothing. It was human. It was loving.

“We waved to her through the window, she smiled, and she was happy,” Ann said of the first visit two weeks ago. “And at that point, they were allowing her tablemates.”

This most recent Sunday, Ann and her daughter returned to Meadow Winds. This time Grammy Rita sat alone.

Rita’s sister, Pat, is also in the facility. She has Alzheimer’s, so she’s in a separate part of the facility. Its eating area is an interior space, with no windows through which Ann and her daughter could wave hello.

Aunt Pat doesn’t understand what’s happening, Ann said. She doesn’t understand why she doesn’t have visitors.

“She doesn’t understand, and my mom can’t go visit her, either,” Ann said. “So for her, she hasn’t mentally departed the world. She has enough cognizance to know nobody’s visiting her.”