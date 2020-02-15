As Medicaid expansion fails again, supporters say there's no plan B

"They just never bothered to apply because they didn’t want to accept a government handout or it was embarrassing or they just never thought about it," Williams said.

The Wyoming Health Department said its latest projections take underestimates from elsewhere into account.

Craven and lawmakers who have been critical of expansion highlight people who will stop working or take fewer hours so they continue to meet the threshold for expansion. Rather than make a little more money, this argument goes, people would take fewer hours to stay on Medicaid.

The Kaiser foundation's research does not support such a claim.

"Single-state studies in Ohio and Michigan showed that large percentages of expansion beneficiaries reported that Medicaid enrollment made it easier to seek employment (among those who were unemployed but looking for work) or continue working (among those who were employed)," researchers found, adding that there was an increase of employment among individuals with disabilities.

"Some studies found no effects of expansion on some measures of employment or employee behavior; no studies have found negative effects of expansion on these measures," the researchers concluded.