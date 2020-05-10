As part of federal stimulus funding, state may seek waiver to allow education cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As part of a federal stimulus released to cover costs associated with the coronavirus, the state of Wyoming has received tens of millions of dollars to help schools fill in holes created by the pandemic.

But the dollars come with a catch: For the next two years, the state has to maintain the funding level its schools have received for the past three years. In Wyoming, where the extraction industries are in free-fall, that is a particularly thorny proposition. Indeed, state projections suggest that the funding deficit for schools could top $500 million in the coming years.

Under the CARES Act — the massive stimulus bill that is sending the education money to Wyoming — the state Department of Education will receive roughly $32 million, a state official said. Gov. Mark Gordon’s office will get $4.7 million to dole out to schools, universities and colleges, and the University of Wyoming and the Community College Commission will each get more than $6 million.

At the minimum, high-level discussions of such reductions seem a certainty. Gordon told the university to prepare to pare down its budget significantly, for instance.