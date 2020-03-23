As physicians warn of mask shortages, Casperites work to fill gap

Gordon said at a news conference Monday that protective equipment is limited and that the state has received one shipment from a national stockpile.

"If anybody calls me, I don’t even care if you’ve only got seven masks, I’ll drive across town and pick 'em up," Fickel said. (His phone number is 307-271-1515.)

A Wyoming physician who's seeing potential coronavirus patients told the Star-Tribune last week that providers "are in trouble" because of a looming shortage of equipment. That physician asked to remain anonymous to speak freely about conditions on the ground.

Dr. Andy Dunn, WMC's chief of staff and the man running WMC's coronavirus-specific clinic, said last week that his staff is preserving gear. Masks are being kept in paper bags over night — plastic bags sweat and contaminate the gear — so they can be reused. At a news conference Monday, officials said they were establishing a drop-off at the Mills Police Department for gowns, masks and gloves.

In an email, WMC spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said the hospital "faces the same shortages" in protective gear "as other hospitals across the country in this unprecedented health crisis."