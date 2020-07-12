As reopening plan that calls for face coverings, school board members express resistance

Dowell and Ghanem both said they shared that goal.

“That’s our biggest ticket to stay open for the longest amount of time,” Dowell said of masking. “Our goal is to help you stay open. I think the masks — and Dr. Ghanem and Dr. (Andy) Dunn will agree — the masks are the way to go.”

“If we don’t do them, if we don’t take that extra step, we are risking a major failure,” Ghanem added. “I don’t know what else to say about masking. I feel like, if we look at other countries who within their culture they mask, they don’t have 3 million people infected. We do.”

Despite the breadth of the details within the plan, board members focused exclusively on the mask requirement. Christopherson was joined in his skepticism by Clark Jensen and Debbie McCullar. McCullar noted that few children have died of the disease and questioned why recommendations about mask wearing and other areas of the virus response are continuing to change.

“I guess I’m a little bit skeptical about the research we hear every other week,” she said.