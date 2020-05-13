As restrictions ease and virus appears to slow, Natrona County unwinds emergency responses

Perhaps the most significant part of Casper's response, Wyoming Medical Center's respiratory clinic, has also largely wrapped up its work. Hospital spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said that the clinic's services have been moved to Sage Primary Care, out of the building in central Casper that the clinic had occupied for several weeks.

The hospital is directing respiratory patients with coronavirus-like symptoms to Sage; it asks that the patients call upon arrival and wait in their cars. The hospital's telehealth line remains open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. That number is 307-233-7288.

"This change was made to better utilize staff and other resources after a drop in patient volume at the respiratory clinic," Bleizeffer told the Star-Tribune in an email. "We will be using the same social distancing and isolation protocols and keeping the hotline open for the time being. We will be able to reopen the physical clinic on Fenway in the future if the need arises."

In its first few weeks of operation, the clinic had seen hundreds of potential COVID-19 patients as the hospital and its outlying clinics routed all patients with coronavirus-like symptoms there.