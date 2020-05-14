As state opens up, UW survey finds fewer Wyomingites support pandemic-control policies

But only half — 51 percent — of Wyomingites say they wear protective equipment like masks or gloves in public settings. That's an increase from previous surveys but still represents fewer participants than health officials would like. Fewer and fewer people say they're not visiting friends or houses of worship. Seventy percent said they're still avoiding public gatherings, though that's dropped by 5 points. Two-thirds of the respondents said they're eating out less, a 4 point decline, and 69 percent said they're home more, also a 4 percent decline.

Nearly half of the survey's participants told the researchers that they're "very likely" to receive the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. Another 17 percent said they were somewhat likely to become vaccinated. Still, the improving situation here has also corresponded with the survey's findings that fewer Wyomingites say they'll receive a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available. According to UW researchers, 23 percent said they were "very unlikely" to become vaccinated, an increase of 4 points.

Both of those increases, as well as some of the others, are within the survey's margin of error, which is plus or minus 4.5 percent.