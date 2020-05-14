As state opens up, UW survey finds fewer Wyomingites support pandemic-control policies

A shrinking majority of Wyomingites continue to support various policies — like school and restaurant closures — that are intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest survey by University of Wyoming researchers.
Roughly 70 percent of Wyomingites still support the closure of schools, which have been shuttered since mid-March. But that's down 15 points from six weeks ago. Fifty-nine percent support restaurants being closed, a 23-point drop. And the share of people here who would support a shelter-in-place order continues to drop; it was 54 percent at the end of March and now stands at 39 percent.
“Additionally, the only preventative measure that Wyomingites say they are taking that increased from two weeks ago is the use of PPE, such as masks and gloves, while nearly all other types of preventative behaviors showed a decrease from the last iteration," Brian Harnisch, a senior researcher at the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, said in a statement announcing the findings.
Harnisch's group has released the results of multiple surveys tracking Wyomgintes' response to the pandemic and their support for leaders, policies and media during the crisis. The results have broadly showed widespread economic impact on residents here; that latest figures indicate that at least 41 percent of respondents to the survey said they or a relative had been laid off during the outbreak.
Nearly 58 percent of respondents say they or a relative have had their hours or pay cut. There is optimism, however, that those jobs, hours and pay will return once the pandemic passed.
The findings that fewer and fewer Wyomingites continue to support the restrictions on everyday life that have been put in place to slow the virus's spread come as the state begins to loosen those very strictures. While schools will remain closed through the rest of this semester, restaurants have reopened and nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors have resumed business. The virus's presence here has stabilized, with most counties reporting few or no new cases for weeks now.
As of Thursday morning, there have been 524 confirmed cases here, with an additional 165 probable cases. Of the combined 689 identified and likely patients, 480 have recovered. The majority of patients that have been identified in recent days and weeks have been in Fremont County, which now has 190 confirmed cases. Laramie County, which is up to 112, has also accounted for a good chunk.
Still, health officials and Gov. Mark Gordon have warned that the loosened restrictions can be put right back into place should the disease return in force, either now or in the future. They've also warned that residents must continue to socially distance, practice good hygiene and wear face coverings whenever possible.
But only half — 51 percent — of Wyomingites say they wear protective equipment like masks or gloves in public settings. That's an increase from previous surveys but still represents fewer participants than health officials would like. Fewer and fewer people say they're not visiting friends or houses of worship. Seventy percent said they're still avoiding public gatherings, though that's dropped by 5 points. Two-thirds of the respondents said they're eating out less, a 4 point decline, and 69 percent said they're home more, also a 4 percent decline.
Nearly half of the survey's participants told the researchers that they're "very likely" to receive the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. Another 17 percent said they were somewhat likely to become vaccinated. Still, the improving situation here has also corresponded with the survey's findings that fewer Wyomingites say they'll receive a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available. According to UW researchers, 23 percent said they were "very unlikely" to become vaccinated, an increase of 4 points.
Both of those increases, as well as some of the others, are within the survey's margin of error, which is plus or minus 4.5 percent.
Health officials in Wyoming and across the country have warned that various forms of social distancing will remain in effect, and may be further tightened if the virus is particularly prevalent in a community, until a vaccine is available. Gordon has said the state will not return to the same reality it had exited in pre-pandemic; the "new normal" would be one in which social distancing and mask-wearing is more common.
The governor continues to enjoy broad support for his response to the virus's spread here. Seventy-four percent of the survey's respondents said they either strongly or somewhat approve of his leadership. That's higher even than President Donald Trump; 57 percent of Wyomingites said they somewhat or strongly supported his handling of the situation, a decrease of 3.7 points.
There's also overwhelming support for the way local governments have addressed the crisis, although that support has decreased. But in an unsurprising finding, the vast majority of Wyomingites say they don't approve of how Congress has acted.
On another unsurprising note, only 7.3 percent of people here said they fully trust the information they'd received from the national media. Another 32 percent said they trusted it a good amount. Local media fared much better: More than 63 percent said they trusted information from Wyoming outlets "a great deal" or a "good amount." Only 11 percent said they didn't trust local reporting "at all."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.