At cost of vital programs, Health Department to shoulder more than a third of state's budget cuts

The Wyoming Department of Health will shoulder more than a third of the $254 million reduction to the state’s general fund, taking on more than $89 million in cuts, gouges that will take with them another $28 million in matching federal funds.

The department has a total budget of nearly $2 billion, of which $960 million comes from the state general fund. It is the largest in funding of any of Wyoming’s agencies, eclipsed in overall funding only by the account that props up the state’s massive education system. For the second time in five years, the agency will have to dig deep to help the state fill a revenue crater created by Wyoming’s near-total reliance on the mineral industries.

Every dollar lost within the Department of Health is often two dollars lost because the federal government won’t match money that isn’t there. In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Mark Gordon said the department sends nearly all of its money to Wyoming communities and residents.