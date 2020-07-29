At forum on Wyoming Medical Center deal, equal doses of support and skepticism

The final public forum on the pending sale of Wyoming Medical Center to an out-of-state hospital giant began with a state senator flatly opposing the deal and concluded with physician-members of WMC's board throwing their full weight behind the plan.
The hourlong meeting, held by the Natrona County Commission on Tuesday night, was the second and final forum scheduled by the county to allow the public — including WMC physicians and leaders — to voice their support or opposition for the proposed $200 million deal between WMC and Banner Health, which would see the latter facility absorb the Casper hospital. The county owns WMC's physical assets, and any sale of them requires approval by the commission.
"Let me say that I look at this proposed sale as a high-risk gamble on the future of our community," Casper Sen. Charlie Scott told the County Commission on Tuesday night. Scott co-chairs the Legislature's health committee and has been increasingly focused on hospital prices in recent years. "If everything works out right, we’ll have additional investment. We’ll be able to get more referrals in, build the volume at our hospital and things will be fine. If it doesn’t work out right, I think we could wind up eventually as simply a feeder to hospitals elsewhere with a second-rate facility here."
Scott added that he was "concerned" that if the county sold WMC to Banner and Banner chipped away services or referred patients to other facilities, the county would have little recourse to stop them or protest. He worried that the deal "could wind up a disaster."
"I would also say, as I've got into this, I've never heard a convincing explanation of why we need to do it," he said.
The sale, which officials have said has been considered in more abstract terms for years, would fold WMC into Banner's massive, multi-billion-dollar-a-year system. WMC officials say the acquisition will give them stability heading into a perpetually uncertain health care future while increasing their negotiating power and ability to bring more types of care to central Wyoming. Dr. Mark Dowell, a board member of the hospital, said later Tuesday night that the hospital was "bleeding" patients out of state and that WMC will be "choked out" as health care evolves further.
It is indeed true that a significant chunk of patients leave Wyoming; Michele Chulick, WMC's CEO, has said that as much as a quarter of care leaves the state for cheaper services elsewhere. But, health experts have said, that's because of the high cost of care in Wyoming: Patients and insurers can find cheaper procedures by traveling to Denver or Salt Lake City than by staying in their own Wyoming communities.
While WMC officials say a goal has been to keep care in Wyoming and lower prices, several studies have concluded that hospital mergers like the one between WMC and Banner have led to lower costs for hospitals and markedly higher costs for patients; in other words, the savings the hospital retains don't trickle down. Thus it remains thoroughly unclear if patient-level costs will lower because of this deal and, in turn, if it will stem the bleeding Dowell described.
In any case, Scott was not alone in his criticism, though WMC physicians would push back on his and other concerns later in the meeting. The senator was followed by Al Cantwell, who questioned how Casperites would benefit from this sale. He said he doubted whether the return on investment is truly worth it. In addition to the $200 million in cash and debt maneuverings, Banner would commit to investing $100 million in WMC over the next 10 years.
But Cantwell and others noted that WMC would almost certainly make more than that in profit over that time. Federal tax returns show WMC made more than $18 million in 2018. It's regularly among the most — if not the most — profitable hospitals in the state and, assuming it retains the same gains in the coming years, would make well over $100 million over the next 10 years.
Cantwell also questioned why the hospital was selling itself for only $157 million in cash (the remaining sum will pay off outstanding debts). He noted federal tax returns that show the hospital's assets are worth more than $350 million.
However, that figure refers to the value of the assets before depreciation. The most recent tax return for WMC shows the assets minus that deprecation were worth about $115 million by the end of 2018. Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson previously told the Star-Tribune that the $157 million price is based on the market value of the hospital's physical assets.
The commissioners didn't answer any of the questions posed by any of the speakers, though they indicated they'd be providing answers at a later date on their website. Cantwell asked questions about WMC's outlying clinics and the Masterson Place, a hotel-like structure behind WMC intended to provide housing for non-Casper residents who have a loved one receiving long-term care at WMC. He wondered about their futures, particularly because Masterson Place was funded through private donations.
Cantwell's question about WMC's profit outstripping the $100 million investment was repeated by Mike McNulty, who lavished praise upon the facility but worried that the profits it produces will now leave the county at a faster clip than Banner's investments will stream in.
"All that profit is going to leave the community and not be reinvested.," he told the commission. "I would rather pay our executives exorbitant fees to manage our facility and stay in town than paying executives in Arizona (where Banner is based)."
The question about return on investment was addressed by Dr. Paul Jones, a Casper urologist and board member who, along with three other prominent physicians, authored a letter published in the Star-Tribune voicing support for the deal. He said the hospital regularly spends tens of millions of dollars on various forms of charity care — to inmates, low-income patients and those hospitalized involuntarily. The 2018 tax return for WMC shows it spent about $15 million in financial assistance; it also wrote off about $32 million in bad debt, and it subsidizes about $10 million a year for its various outpatient clinics.
Jones voiced full-throated support for the deal. Though he said he wasn't "excited about the loss of local autonomy," he thought it was worth it because of the changing economics facing the health care industry. He pitched it as a financial safety net for the hospital, which already posts solid profits, as it moves into an uncertain future.
Jones was followed by John Masterson, another WMC board member, and later Drs. Jim Anderson and Dowell, both of whom also signed the letter in the Star-Tribune supporting the deal. All said Tuesday that the deal made sense economically and provided a surer footing. Masteron again raised the possibility of lower costs.
"We have to look over the hill and see what's coming down the road," he said.
Dr. Eric Lawrence, a primary care physician and the president of the Natrona County Medical Society, touted a poll conducted by his organization that found a majority of those who responded opposed the deal. He again quoted the amount of money WMC has made in recent years and how that excess will leave Wyoming, and he quoted research showing that mergers and acquisitions of hospitals make care more expensive for patients and insurers.
But Dowell pushed back hard on the poll's findings; he and others noted that it had relatively few responses.
"I do not agree that a majority of physicians in this town are against it," he said. "It’s not true. It’s a mixed bag because physicians are always like that. Everybody’s scared of big change, I get it."
Taken together, the critics worried the deal put the future of the hospital in jeopardy while suggesting that the money the hospital makes outstrips the investment it'll receive from Banner. The supporters, meanwhile, flipped the future argument around: This type of deal, they said, actually helps shore up the hospital's future moving forward.
Dr. Kent Katz fell firmly in the middle. A Casper gastroenterologist, he expressed concern that the sale could lead WMC to become like the hospitals in Riverton and Lander, which were sold to an out-of-state system and have had their services slowly whittled away.
Even still, he said, he didn't envy the choice facing the county commission.
"I don’t know the right answer to this," he said. "I'm worried. I hear Dr. Jones, John Masterson, Dr. Anderson, men that I respect, say, 'This is a good deal.' I hear others give me good reasons not to (support it). I pray upon you the wisdom of Solomon because it’s not going to be easy. I'm concerned and confused. We gotta get this right."
It's not clear when the county commission — or WMC's board, which also must approve the deal — will vote to approve or reject the move. Officials for both bodies said they have no firm timeline.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!