At forum on Wyoming Medical Center deal, equal doses of support and skepticism

Scott added that he was "concerned" that if the county sold WMC to Banner and Banner chipped away services or referred patients to other facilities, the county would have little recourse to stop them or protest. He worried that the deal "could wind up a disaster."

"I would also say, as I've got into this, I've never heard a convincing explanation of why we need to do it," he said.

The sale, which officials have said has been considered in more abstract terms for years, would fold WMC into Banner's massive, multi-billion-dollar-a-year system. WMC officials say the acquisition will give them stability heading into a perpetually uncertain health care future while increasing their negotiating power and ability to bring more types of care to central Wyoming. Dr. Mark Dowell, a board member of the hospital, said later Tuesday night that the hospital was "bleeding" patients out of state and that WMC will be "choked out" as health care evolves further.

It is indeed true that a significant chunk of patients leave Wyoming; Michele Chulick, WMC's CEO, has said that as much as a quarter of care leaves the state for cheaper services elsewhere. But, health experts have said, that's because of the high cost of care in Wyoming: Patients and insurers can find cheaper procedures by traveling to Denver or Salt Lake City than by staying in their own Wyoming communities.