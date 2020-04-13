At least 16 coronavirus cases tied to Wyoming Behavioral Institute as statewide total ticks up to 275

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly half of Natrona County’s 33 confirmed coronavirus patients are linked to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, while an equal number of patients here have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, 275 people in Wyoming are known to have contracted the virus, though a Natrona County official said that because of limited testing, “the number of positives are likely far higher than we know.” Monday also brought confirmation of the first coronavirus death in the Equality State; an older Johnson County man with pre-existing health conditions died of the disease last week, officials said.

There have been 33 confirmed cases in Natrona County. At least 16 of them are linked to WBI, where a cluster has continued to spread in recent weeks. Of those 33, 16 have fully recovered, according to the state Department of Health.