At least 16 coronavirus cases tied to Wyoming Behavioral Institute as statewide total ticks up to 275

Nearly half of Natrona County’s 33 confirmed coronavirus patients are linked to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, while an equal number of patients here have recovered from the virus.
As of Monday afternoon, 275 people in Wyoming are known to have contracted the virus, though a Natrona County official said that because of limited testing, “the number of positives are likely far higher than we know.” Monday also brought confirmation of the first coronavirus death in the Equality State; an older Johnson County man with pre-existing health conditions died of the disease last week, officials said.
There have been 33 confirmed cases in Natrona County. At least 16 of them are linked to WBI, where a cluster has continued to spread in recent weeks. Of those 33, 16 have fully recovered, according to the state Department of Health.
Of the WBI cases, at least four of the patients are women in their 50s; two women in their 60s; two men in their 50s; two men in their 20s; two women in their 20s; a woman in her 70s; a woman in her 50s; and two men whose ages weren’t released.
The cases there have been a mixture of staff and patients. The hospital says it’s reduced its capacity and has begun extensively screening staff before they enter the hospital. Those who’ve contracted the virus are either isolated at home or within the facility. The cluster is the second-largest known grouping in the state, behind one tied to an assisted-living facility in Lander.
Statewide, while there are 275 confirmed cases, there are an additional 98 probable patients. Of those combined 373 cases, 140 have recovered. Nearly 6,000 samples have been processed by either the state or private labs.
Laramie County continues to have the most cases in the state, with 60 confirmed and 26 probable. Teton County is gaining ground, though, with 56 confirmed and 26 probable. Next is Fremont County, with 41 confirmed and seven probable. Natrona County is fourth, with 33 confirmed and 18 probable. The next closest is Sheridan, with 12 confirmed and three probable. Two counties — Campbell and Johnson — each have 11.
Roughly 50 percent of the state’s cases are 50 and older. Roughly a quarter are 29 or younger.
