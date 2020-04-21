Barrasso backs bill to let county hospitals tap into small business loans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sen. John Barrasso and a Democratic colleague from Minnesota are pushing a bill that would allow many rural hospitals to tap into a small business loan program, a needed source of funding for facilities that are struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

"The threat to them economically right now is significant, as is the potential threat from the health care standpoint," Barrasso told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. "That’s not a partisan issue, it’s bipartisan. It’s focused on rural America."

Some hospitals in Wyoming have lost well over 50 percent of their revenue over the past month, as facilities suspended the moneymaking elective procedures that subsidize the primary and emergent care that communities need to stay healthy. Those services have been halted to preserve protective equipment and keep hospitals open, should a rush of coronavirus patients come barreling through the doors.

Hospitals in Wyoming are't alone in this struggle. Small facilities, which typically have little cash on hand to keep the doors open should revenues drop, are facing the same problem across the country. But the hospitals most in need don't qualify for the $350 billion program meant to give forgivable and business-saving loans.