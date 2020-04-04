Barrasso seeks lifeline for rural hospitals as revenues decline

However, as a pandemic lays bare the vulnerabilities of rural hospitals, Barrasso stopped short of saying anything should fundamentally change in the way health care is delivered in rural communities, arguing that the nature of rural hospitals – having to provide a broad variety of services for a very limited number of clients – is already set up to lose money.

“[Barrasso’s] been proactive and looking at alternative reimbursement models and trying to come up with something that’s more sustainable going into the future,” Boley said. “We’ve actually been kind of working on that together but it’s going to take a backseat to this right now. But, you know, once we emerge from the pandemic and converge on the other side, and once the dust settles, first of all, I am truly concerned about the financial health of the hospitals around the state. And I would say not just the little ones; this applies to even the larger ones who are probably going to be the places that are taking care of the most seriously ill. They’re seeing massive, massive loss of revenue.”