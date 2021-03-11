Bill to outlaw medication abortions passes legislative committee

A bill that would outlaw medication abortions in Wyoming passed a committee hearing Tuesday, after doctors who testified said the legislation would effectively eliminate the procedure in the state.

Physicians, as well as pro-choice advocates, testified against the bill in the Wyoming Senate on varying grounds including that it would make it harder for doctors to treat other patients, like pregnant women not seeking abortions. Those in favor included pro-life advocates and a representative for the Catholic Church. The bill advanced in a 4-1 vote.

“Throughout this country, even in our own state, we have public policy on what we as a society are going to allow within the framework of the right to have an abortion in this country,” Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, the bill’s sponsor, said to introduce the legislation.

He continued, “I believe we as a state in Wyoming have a responsibility to also decide not only what we will and will not allow in the procedures of how you have an abortion, but also what procedures are either dangerous or gruesome.”