Buffalo Bill Reservoir studied for contamination

CODY (WNE) — After at least one report of sickness and the death of a dog that was swimming in the area, Buffalo Bill Reservoir is under investigation for cyanobacterial contamination near the boat club off Bartlett Lane.

Buffalo Bill State Park announced preliminary investigations do not indicate any contamination. However, the park advised visitors should use discretion in that area.

In the past, bodies of water in the area have become contaminated with cyanobacteria, also referred to as blue-green algae. These are microscopic organisms that live primarily in fresh water and salt water, at the surface and below, according to the Centers of Disease Control. They usually multiply and bloom when the water is warm, stagnant and rich in nutrients (phosphorus and nitrogen) from sources such as fertilizer runoff or septic tank overflows.

Cyanobacterial blooms are usually blue-green in color, but algal blooms can vary in color, ranging all the way to red or brown. Blooms typically occur during late summer or early fall, but can occur anytime during the year.

