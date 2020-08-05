You are the owner of this article.
Buffalo city pool closed after positive coronavirus test among staff
Buffalo city pool closed after positive coronavirus test among staff

Photo 1

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

A staff member at the Buffalo city pool had a positive result on a type of coronavirus test, prompting the closure of the facility.

Johnson County Public Health official Trisha Thompson confirmed the details of the closure Wednesday. She said the staff member had tested positive on an antigen test, which is not the same test that's used to confirm cases in the state health lab. The antigen test does indicate the presence of the virus, however.

Thompson said she was just beginning the investigation and had no other information to provide.

Eighteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Johnson County as of Wednesday. 

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

