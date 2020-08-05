Buffalo city pool closed after positive coronavirus test among staff

A staff member at the Buffalo city pool had a positive result on a type of coronavirus test, prompting the closure of the facility.
Johnson County Public Health official Trisha Thompson confirmed the details of the closure Wednesday. She said the staff member had tested positive on an antigen test, which is not the same test that's used to confirm cases in the state health lab. The antigen test does indicate the presence of the virus, however.
Thompson said she was just beginning the investigation and had no other information to provide.
Eighteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Johnson County as of Wednesday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.