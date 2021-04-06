 Skip to main content
"California" COVID-19 variants more resistant to vaccines identified in Wyoming
"California" COVID-19 variants more resistant to vaccines identified in Wyoming

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. The image was captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility.

Two "California" COVID-19 variants have been identified in Sublette County, according to health officials there. 

The county reported one case of B.1.427 and three of B.1.429 in a release Saturday. Both variants are more transmissible and more resistant to current vaccines than other strains. 

These cases appear to be the first publicly reported instances of those variants in the state. The Wyoming Department of Health did not immediately return a request for additional information. 

New COVID-19 cases jumped 7% last week with an average of 64,000 per day. The seven-day average of new cases is way down from its peak at the beginning of the year, but for the last three weeks new infections have gone up. That means more people in hospitals. The average number of COVID patients went up three percent last week. That's after 11 straight weeks of falling hospitalization numbers. The head of the CDC is warning young people especially to be careful."Cases are increasing nationally and we are seeing this occur predominantly in younger adults," said Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "This is why you've heard me so clearly share my concern. We know that these increases are due in part to more highly transmissible variants, which we are very closely monitoring. And as more schools are reopening, it's even more important to make sure they do so safely with strict adherence to CDC guidance and for all of us to roll up our sleeves for a vaccine as soon as we can."Dr. Walensky said we're averaging more than 3 million shots per day. And 40% of adults now have at least their first shot of the vaccine.

While it's natural for viruses to mutate, these strains have caused concern among health experts and vaccine researchers, who say currently deployed vaccines may not be as effective against these particular variants. 

Researchers have also estimated the variants are roughly 20% more contagious than the initial novel Coronavirus. For reference, the "UK" variant, or B.1.1.7 identified in Wyoming in January is roughly 50-70% more transmissible, according to UK researchers. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified both B.1.427 and B.1.429 as "variants of concern," meaning some mitigation efforts are likely to be less effective. The CDC does report current vaccines will provide at least some immunity against these strains. 

The CDC will classify more immediately threatening strains as "variants of high consequence." No variants have so far been placed in this category. 

Still, the spread of variants is slowing the U.S. virus response. New cases are 20% higher than at their lowest point nationally in March, surging as states roll back public health orders and other virus mitigation protocols, the New York Times reported Tuesday. 

This story will be updated.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

