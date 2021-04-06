"California" COVID-19 variants more resistant to vaccines identified in Wyoming

Two "California" COVID-19 variants have been identified in Sublette County, according to health officials there.
The county reported one case of B.1.427 and three of B.1.429 in a release Saturday. Both variants are more transmissible and more resistant to current vaccines than other strains.
These cases appear to be the first publicly reported instances of those variants in the state. The Wyoming Department of Health did not immediately return a request for additional information.
While it's natural for viruses to mutate, these strains have caused concern among health experts and vaccine researchers, who say currently deployed vaccines may not be as effective against these particular variants.
Researchers have also estimated the variants are roughly 20% more contagious than the initial novel Coronavirus. For reference, the "UK" variant, or B.1.1.7 identified in Wyoming in January is roughly 50-70% more transmissible, according to UK researchers.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified both B.1.427 and B.1.429 as "variants of concern," meaning some mitigation efforts are likely to be less effective. The CDC does report current vaccines will provide at least some immunity against these strains.
The CDC will classify more immediately threatening strains as "variants of high consequence." No variants have so far been placed in this category.
Still, the spread of variants is slowing the U.S. virus response. New cases are 20% higher than at their lowest point nationally in March, surging as states roll back public health orders and other virus mitigation protocols, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes