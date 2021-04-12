Campbell County has lowest percentage to get vaccine

When Public Health switched to in-house clinics a couple of months ago, the organization had appointments booked two to three weeks in advance. Now, appointment slots are still filling up, but the waiting list is closer to a week out, Glaser said, signaling a slight decrease in demand.

There is no fixed percentage goal that the county is striving to have vaccinated. Glaser said that developing herd immunity is not so straightforward. That said, the county, like the rest of the country, still has a long way to go.

“I think we always have room for improvement,” Glaser said. “We still have a lot of community left that it would be good to get vaccinated. But I do think we are making progress.”

More variants

As variants of COVID-19 have become more prevalent in parts of the country, Wyoming and Campbell County have seen an increase as well.

This past week, the Wyoming Department of Health said that multiple COVID-19 “variants of concern” have been identified in Wyoming since November.

The 40 or more cases of B.1.1.7., better known as the U.K. variant, found in the state make it the most common variant, followed by more than 40 combined cases of two variants believed to have originated in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429.