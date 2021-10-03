Campbell County school vaccine incentive program criticized

There were numerous other commenters who spoke out against the vaccination incentive.

There were many slippery slope arguments. One woman said, “What’s next? We parents don’t get to come into the school unless we’ve been vaccinated? And what about our children? And we can’t attend sporting events? Where does this end?”

The board made clear that none of those options were in place and have not been discussed by the district.

After the speakers had finished, some of the board members made general comments to those people at the meeting.

“Using incentives in our school district is not a new thing,” said trustee Lisa Durgin. “We’ve always incentivized for health. We do blood draws every year, we give reductions in premiums. We’ve done that for years, and it’s worked out really well to catch different types of diseases, ailments, what have you, in employees and really helped their lives. I don’t look at it as a penalty because it still is optional.”