Casper bars likely to reopen this week as part of in-person dining changes

Natrona County bars will likely join restaurants in allowing for indoor patronage this week as officials here continue to move toward loosening restrictions placed on businesses by the state's pandemic response.

On Tuesday, Natrona County attorney Eric Nelson announced that officials here would ask the state to allow for restricted indoor dining to begin by week's end. On Wednesday, a county health department spokeswoman said that request would include bars, which have been largely closed since mid-March by state order.

"Of course there are a few differences in bars vs restaurants," said Hailey Bloom, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman. "We are recommending they don't allow seating up at the bar top where someone could potentially contaminate the items behind the bar. Then any kind of self service like in breweries or other establishments have to have staff serving to avoid that self service/buffet caveat in the order. Assuming that order is still signed by the state to go into effect starting Friday they will be good to go."