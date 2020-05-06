You are the owner of this article.
Casper bars likely to reopen this week as part of in-person dining changes
Cassandra Rook, a bartender at The Office Bar and Grille, talks with a customer in December 2018.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

Natrona County bars will likely join restaurants in allowing for indoor patronage this week as officials here continue to move toward loosening restrictions placed on businesses by the state's pandemic response.

On Tuesday, Natrona County attorney Eric Nelson announced that officials here would ask the state to allow for restricted indoor dining to begin by week's end. On Wednesday, a county health department spokeswoman said that request would include bars, which have been largely closed since mid-March by state order. 

"Of course there are a few differences in bars vs restaurants," said Hailey Bloom, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman. "We are recommending they don't allow seating up at the bar top where someone could potentially contaminate the items behind the bar. Then any kind of self service like in breweries or other establishments have to have staff serving to avoid that self service/buffet caveat in the order. Assuming that order is still signed by the state to go into effect starting Friday they will be good to go."

The exact details of the order are still unclear, as it has to be released by the county or posted by the state. Last week, Natrona County received the OK to allow in-person, outdoor dining at restaurants here. That allowance still requires social distancing, rigorous cleaning and restrictions on who can handle what food and utensils. Nelson indicated Tuesday that the new indoor dining option would have similar restrictions, which would apparently apply to bars, as well.

The rolling reopenings in Casper come as the county has avoided any new coronavirus cases for two weeks. Its current total stands at 38 confirmed and 10 probable patients, with 32 of those 48 people having recovered.

Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said the state was relaxing orders that had closed gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors, among other publicly accessible businesses. Harrist's new orders kept in place requirements that restaurants only allow for takeout services, but she said she would allow counties to tweak her orders as they saw fit.

As of Wednesday morning, several counties had done so, almost universally to loosen the restrictions further.

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

