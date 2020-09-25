Casper College quarantines all resident hall students after more test positive; school will again collect mass samples

Casper College will quarantine all of its residence hall students for five days after mass testing in the dorms uncovered additional cases there, a week after the testing regimen was announced and more than a dozen athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school will also begin a second round of mandatory testing for all of those students beginning Monday, Corey Peacock, the college’s head of student life, told campus in an email Thursday.
“During the mandatory quarantine period, students who have not tested positive will be allowed to exit their room with their defined cohort and travel to the dining hall and select their meals and take them back to their rooms,” Peacock wrote, referring to pods of students who will be allowed to move around together to limit any potential spread. “Also, those same cohorts will be allowed to leave their rooms, and the residence hall, for a short period to get fresh air or participate in limited group activities.”
Wyoming's reporting more confirmed coronavirus cases per day than ever, hospitalizations have neared all-time highs, and new cases are outstripping recoveries to a degree previously unseen here.
“I realize there is a strong temptation for students who live nearby to go home during this period of time,” Peacock continued. “I urge you not to leave campus as the Health Department has made it very clear how important it is to remain stationary and not potentially take COVID home to others.”
Casper College, along with a handful of the state’s seven community colleges, decided to fill its dorms as it normally would. Other colleges, along with the University of Wyoming, decided to limit their dorms to one student per room. Casper College did limit the amount of people who can be in communal spaces, and it requires masks be worn on campus. Officials said Friday that it won’t be clear how many students were exposed or infected until contact tracing, which is underway, is finished.
The residence hall quarantines will end Tuesday.
Students “are quarantining the residence hall for 5 days to allow for contact tracing to occur,” said Hailey Bloom, spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. “Since the residence hall is a congregate setting, it is naturally a location of higher risk for transmission due to communal living (just like any congregate living setting).”
She said the positive cases identified as part of the mass testing were asymptomatic.
The school said last week that it would test all students living in the residence halls, roughly 360 people, after the outbreak among the athletes. More than a dozen people associated with two teams tested positive earlier this month.
K-12 schools have thus far avoided any harsh or mass measures to limit the spread of the virus, as masking and social distancing in those institutions appear to be working. But Casper College is not alone in having cases. The University of Wyoming has more than 126 active cases among students and staff, the vast majority of which are off-campus. That’s down slightly from Thursday, when there were 130 cases.
UW has also had to limit parts of its student life because of the pandemic. For 10 days, students on campus sheltered in place and all learning was conducted online. Since that pause ended, two sub-institutions — the law school and cheer team — have both had to close or limit operations because of positive cases.
