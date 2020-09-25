Casper College quarantines all resident hall students after more test positive; school will again collect mass samples

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper College will quarantine all of its residence hall students for five days after mass testing in the dorms uncovered additional cases there, a week after the testing regimen was announced and more than a dozen athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school will also begin a second round of mandatory testing for all of those students beginning Monday, Corey Peacock, the college’s head of student life, told campus in an email Thursday.

“During the mandatory quarantine period, students who have not tested positive will be allowed to exit their room with their defined cohort and travel to the dining hall and select their meals and take them back to their rooms,” Peacock wrote, referring to pods of students who will be allowed to move around together to limit any potential spread. “Also, those same cohorts will be allowed to leave their rooms, and the residence hall, for a short period to get fresh air or participate in limited group activities.”

“I realize there is a strong temptation for students who live nearby to go home during this period of time,” Peacock continued. “I urge you not to leave campus as the Health Department has made it very clear how important it is to remain stationary and not potentially take COVID home to others.”