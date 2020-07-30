Casper College to require masks in classrooms, keep education in-person throughout fall semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In its final plan released last week, Casper College announced that it would require face coverings in classrooms and its intention to proceed with the fall semester as planned.

The college is the last of Wyoming's seven community colleges to unveil its plan, which received approval from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department earlier this month. It includes a heavy emphasis on hand sanitization and other hygiene, while requiring face masks in classrooms and in other settings where 6 feet of social distance isn't possible.

In an email to campus sent last week, college president Darren Divine wrote that the plan was a "living document" that "will most certainly morph and evolve" as "conditions change and as advice and mandates" are instituted or relaxed.

The college, its six sister institutions, the University of Wyoming and all 48 school districts here have been undertaking efforts to build and finalize reopening plans for this fall. All of those institutions were closed by the state in mid-March, and they all switched to online-only learning for the duration of the spring semester.