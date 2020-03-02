You are the owner of this article.
Casper family welcomes leap year baby
Casper family welcomes leap year baby

Leap year baby

The Keller family poses for a family photo at Wyoming Medical Center on Sunday. Baby Grey Keller was born on the leap year. Posing for the portrait are, from left, Anastasia, 2; dad Tanner, and mom Kendell.

 Wyoming Medical Center

Depending on how you look at it, baby Grey Keller's first birthday will either be March 1, 2021 or Feb. 29, 2024. 

Grey is Casper's baby Leap Year. The 7 pound, 7 ounce boy was born to Kendell and Tanner Keller at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kendell agreed to be induced this weekend, according to Wyoming Medical Center. The couple "thought the day added another layer to an already special occasion."

WMC, which trumpeted Grey's birth, said the baby boy's legal birthday will be March 1 from here on out. Tell that to the kids in his elementary school classes.

