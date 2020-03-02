Casper family welcomes leap year baby

Depending on how you look at it, baby Grey Keller's first birthday will either be March 1, 2021 or Feb. 29, 2024.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grey is Casper's baby Leap Year. The 7 pound, 7 ounce boy was born to Kendell and Tanner Keller at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kendell agreed to be induced this weekend, according to Wyoming Medical Center. The couple "thought the day added another layer to an already special occasion."

WMC, which trumpeted Grey's birth, said the baby boy's legal birthday will be March 1 from here on out. Tell that to the kids in his elementary school classes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.