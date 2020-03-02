Casper family welcomes leap year baby

Depending on how you look at it, baby Grey Keller's first birthday will either be March 1, 2021 or Feb. 29, 2024.
Grey is Casper's baby Leap Year. The 7 pound, 7 ounce boy was born to Kendell and Tanner Keller at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kendell agreed to be induced this weekend, according to Wyoming Medical Center. The couple "thought the day added another layer to an already special occasion."
WMC, which trumpeted Grey's birth, said the baby boy's legal birthday will be March 1 from here on out. Tell that to the kids in his elementary school classes.
Seth Klamann
Education and Health Reporter
Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.
