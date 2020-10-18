Casper health officials struggle with contact tracing, asks residents to return calls

Guard members are only helping contact people who might have been exposed to the virus by someone who has already tested positive, the statement reads.

If you test positive for COVID-19, or have had close contact with someone who has, here’s what you should expect, according to Bloom:

Once a person tests positive for the virus, a contact tracer will call them with a handful of questions to identify where they’ve been, and who they might have been in close contact with.

Bloom said if that person was in any public gatherings, the department would investigate further to ensure there weren’t a large number of infections tied to one event.

But most typically, the close contacts are those who the positive person lives and works with.

The health department will then contact those individuals to notify them that they’ve been in contact with a recent positive case, and to ensure that they self-quarantine for 14 days.

The department doesn’t reach out to the close contacts of those people until or unless that individual tests positive themselves.