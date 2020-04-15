Casper mayor: Health care worker with coronavirus attended house parties; partygoers now in quarantine

Following the outbreak, 11 patients, five of whom were homeless, were expected to be discharged from the facility before they could be tested for the virus. Those 11 were quarantined at Westwood Elementary School, which the county has established as a temporary facility to test and quarantine people coming out of WBI, as well as any others who may be in a similar situation. The city has since allocated money to staff that facility.

It's unclear how many of the 11 have been released or are still at the Westwood facility.

Wyoming Rescue Mission Executive Director Brad Hopkins said the shelter is sending any of their clients who may have been exposed to the virus to that facility as well. Hopkins said so far none of his residents have tested positive.

Freel said his greater concern is with people who know they may have been exposed to the virus but go out into the community anyway, referring specifically to the health care worker who attended the parties.

“The biggest problem we’re having here is people we know are or are potentially sick, to get them to realize that if you’ve been exposed to this, sit down and stay in one place,” he said Tuesday. “Do not help spread this disease.”