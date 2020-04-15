Casper mayor: Health care worker with coronavirus attended house parties; partygoers now in quarantine

A roommate of an employee at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, home to one of the state's largest coronavirus clusters, attended multiple house parties last weekend before testing positive for the virus themselves, Casper Mayor Steve Freel said.
Freel emphasized in a Wednesday press conference that he believes the biggest threat to Natrona County’s fight against the spread of coronavirus is people who violate quarantine recommendations.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Natrona County has 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Of those cases, 22 are linked to WBI. The staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, and their roommate was tested Friday. The roommate then attended parties throughout the weekend and was confirmed as being positive Monday.
Freel said Wednesday that both roommates are health care workers. The mayor said that he'd seen a video of the party and that the attendees were "flat out thumbing their nose" at public health concerns. He said all of the people there are now quarantined because they were exposed to the virus.
The mayor said at Tuesday's City Council work session that the roommate works at a "different institution" in Casper and continued to go to work after the WBI staffer tested positive.
He said that anyone who doesn't take the crisis seriously should ask those who attended the party and are now quarantined whether it's serious or not.
"Hopefully they've changed the way they think," the mayor said.
It's unclear if any of the other people at the party have been tested or are suspected of having the virus.
Freel first described the specific incident of the health care worker attending the parties on Tuesday night, after Casper City Council killed an ordinance that would have created misdemeanor citations for public health order violations, while giving the Casper Police Department more authority to enforce them. In opposing the ordinance, Freel said he didn't think fines or arrests were necessary to make people follow the state-issued orders. But he said the larger concern is people who don't self-isolate after they've potentially been exposed to the virus.
WBI is considered the root of the largest of three known clusters of cases in Natrona County, according to the county health department. It's also one of the two largest clusters in Wyoming, along with one tied to an assisted-living facility in Lander. Given the WBI outbreak, Freel said the city wanted to intervene to ensure patients were clear of the virus before being released into the community as unwitting carriers.
Following the outbreak, 11 patients, five of whom were homeless, were expected to be discharged from the facility before they could be tested for the virus. Those 11 were quarantined at Westwood Elementary School, which the county has established as a temporary facility to test and quarantine people coming out of WBI, as well as any others who may be in a similar situation. The city has since allocated money to staff that facility.
It's unclear how many of the 11 have been released or are still at the Westwood facility.
Wyoming Rescue Mission Executive Director Brad Hopkins said the shelter is sending any of their clients who may have been exposed to the virus to that facility as well. Hopkins said so far none of his residents have tested positive.
Freel said his greater concern is with people who know they may have been exposed to the virus but go out into the community anyway, referring specifically to the health care worker who attended the parties.
“The biggest problem we’re having here is people we know are or are potentially sick, to get them to realize that if you’ve been exposed to this, sit down and stay in one place,” he said Tuesday. “Do not help spread this disease.”
There are differing opinions on how those quarantines can be enforced, however. Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters told the City Council on Tuesday night that the police department didn’t have adequate authority to cite people likely exposed to the virus under state statute.
“The gray area that is problematic for us is the person who is only suspected or is only possibly infected,” he said.
Morgan Hughes
