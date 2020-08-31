Casper medical group joins with Douglas hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Casper medical group has joined Memorial Hospital of Converse County, establishing a stronger Casper foothold for the Douglas-based facility.

Western Medical Associates has two offices on either side of Casper. It employs five doctors, plus a physician assistant and a nurse practitioner, practicing family medicine. It also has an imaging center. Its merger with the Douglas hospital was heralded by both parties as a move toward local control of health care decisions in central Wyoming, a particularly timely statement in the wake of Banner Health’s purchase of Wyoming Medical Center.

“As our local healthcare environment begins to change, we felt it was important to find a partner who can support and expand our healthcare services in Casper,” Western said in a statement sent to patients Monday.

“Healthcare as an industry is changing, not only nationally but in our state,” MHCC’s CEO, Matt Dammeyer, said in a statement. “When we spoke with WMA, we realized that this would be a great partnership and ultimately serve patients’ needs. It allows us to work together and support further excellence in healthcare in our region.”