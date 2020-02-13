Casper Republican proposes constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid, three days after previous effort failed

"I think it sent the message that we can't afford this right now, we can't even consider it, we aren’t in the budget situation to even discuss it," she said, adding that her group would oppose expansion even if the state wasn't facing budget problems.

Craven added that in other states, the number of people who've enrolled in an expanded Medicaid program has eclipsed projections. But Health Department officials said they've taken those overruns into account in their latest estimates.

The supporters of expansion said the focus should've been on providing care to Wyoming's lower-income populations.

"The majority of us are not particularly focused on whether our revenue is going to go up or down but whether the people we are responsible for have health care," said Dr. David Wheeler, a Casper neurologist and the president of the state medical society.

Chris Merrill, who leads the Equality State Policy Center, called the revenue argument "a red herring" and said the Legislature's opposition had been about priorities.