CDC visits Wyoming Behavioral Institute, approves of Casper facility's measures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Epidemiologists from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traveled earlier this week to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, the site of one of the largest coronavirus clusters in Wyoming.

The facility, an inpatient mental health hospital in Casper, has 22 confirmed cases linked to it as of Wednesday. Initially, the cases were contained to staff and patients, but county health officials indicated that it's now spread beyond direct links.

It's unclear what proportion of the 22 cases are staff and patients and if any of the three Natrona County cases confirmed Thursday are related to WBI; a hospital spokeswoman directed questions to the Casper-Natrona County Health Department; a spokeswoman for the agency said investigation into the cases is still ongoing.

The hospital said in a Thursday press release that it was still "open and admitting patients" and that all referred cases are screened for symptoms. New patients are quarantined in the facility for 72 hours.