Cheyenne announces fifth confirmed coronavirus case

A fifth case of coronavirus in Laramie County has been confirmed.
The Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department was notified of the positive test Saturday: a Cheyenne resident in their 20s.
The patient has not had close contact with any other positive cases, according to an announcement from the city of Cheyenne. They are being quarantined at home.
All five of the county's cases reside in Cheyenne.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there are now 24 cases in the state. The Northern Arapaho Tribe announced its first case Saturday, but it is not yet clear whether that patient is among the nine Fremont County cases already counted.
Fremont and Laramie are the counties with the most patients. Sheridan County has four; Teton County has two; and Park, Campbell, Natrona and Carbon counties each have one.
All Wyoming’s cases have been announced since March 11. There have been no confirmed deaths here because of COVID-19.
With Natrona County having its first case confirmed Friday evening, the virus is now in the state’s largest population centers.
As the virus spreads, all of the state’s schools have been shut down. Gov. Mark Gordon has declared a state of emergency, and he issued an order Thursday closing bars, museums, gyms and most other public spaces. Additionally, he has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, with some exceptions.
Nationwide, there have been more than 23,000 cases as of Saturday night, according to the New York Times. At least 322 people have died of the illness.
