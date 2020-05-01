Cheyenne diocese says it will continue to suspend Mass through mid-May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Catholic flock in Wyoming will have to continue without public Mass and other church services through at least May 15, the Diocese of Cheyenne announced Friday, six weeks after initially suspending its gatherings because of the coronavirus.

In a statement sent to media, Cheyenne Bishop Steven Biegler said that "tentative plans" call for Mass, baptisms and marriages to return on May 15, albeit in a limited capacity. No more than 10 people will be able to participate in the events until June 1, when certain churches may be able to expand while observing social distancing measures.

"These past weeks since COVID-19 descended upon us have been difficult, and the suspension of public Masses has been deeply painful," Biegler wrote. "As Gov. Gordon lifts restrictions on some businesses, it is natural for Catholics to have a sense of hope that we can return to a somewhat normal parish life. Nonetheless, the need to protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions continue to be a high priority."

Catholic Mass have been suspended in Wyoming since mid-March, right as the state began to shutter businesses. The state has also prohibited groups of 10 or more people, effectively blocking faith gatherings. That prohibition has been extended until mid-May.