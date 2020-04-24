Cheyenne hospital projecting a $10 million loss in April amid coronavirus changes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wyoming's second-largest hospital is projecting a nearly $10 million loss in April, a staggering decline for a hospital on the front lines of treating the coronavirus pandemic here.

In a statement, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO Tim Thornell said the hospital had lost more than $1 million in March, when the pandemic first appeared in Wyoming and began its spread. In April, the project loss is "close to $10 million," he said. While Thornell said the hospital was "managing" the situation, "it is not sustainable long term."

"Our volumes are down in all areas," Thornell said. "We are seeing about a 30 percent reduction in inpatient care and an upwards of 50 percent reduction in outpatient care."

Thornell said the hospital was using financial reserves to shore up the losses. It has frozen hiring and capital projects and has limited overtime and cut hours for "select non-urgent" parts of the hospital.

For reference, Cheyenne Regional ended its second quarter in December with $8.3 million in operating income, according to federal financial disclosures. In June, the hospital ended its 2019 fiscal year with an operating income of $17.2 million, its highest figures in recent years. Its disclosures from last year suggest the hospital had more than six months of cash on hand.