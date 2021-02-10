Cheyenne restaurant defies COVID-19 health orders

CHEYENNE — One of the most popular restaurants in Cheyenne has opted to defy the state’s public health orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the restaurant’s owner arguing he had to do so in order to stay in business and keep his staff employed.

Sanford’s Grub and Pub, a popular burger joint located in downtown Cheyenne, has a sign posted in front of its door that reads, “Having deemed the Wyoming social distancing mandates unconstitutional and no longer having anything to do with the health and welfare of the public, and in defense of the livelihood of our employees, customers and great people of this community: This establishment is NOT following social distancing mandates.”

The sign adds the restaurant is not following capacity and seating restrictions or mask requirements for customers, but employees will still be wearing masks.

Sanford’s owner James Yates said he wanted to put the sign up to let people know beforehand what kind of environment they would be entering.

“The reason why we put the sign up there was to let anybody know that’s coming in, ‘If you’re not comfortable with coming into our restaurant, then don’t come in, because this is what we’re doing,’” Yates said in an interview with the WTE.