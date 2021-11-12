Child COVID hospitalizations remain above normal as pediatric vaccinations trickle in

Eleven Wyoming children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in October, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The more aggressive delta variant has doubled the number of children hospitalized because of the virus from what it was this summer.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has said the data is likely an underestimate. The figures are based on if a person was hospitalized when the health department interviewed them after a positive test. If a child was hospitalized after that interview, the data would not reflect that.

Statewide, hospitalizations have fallen from what they were in mid October. Wyoming recorded an all-time high on Oct. 21, with 249 hospitalizations. On Friday, 171 people were hospitalized with the virus in Wyoming.

Nationally, new hospitalizations, generally and among children, are declining from their September spike, according to CDC data.

Growth in active and new cases statewide has begun to slow, but the virus is still spreading. Every Wyoming county but two recorded moderate-to-high or high transmission levels over the last two weeks, based on department of health statistics.

In September, at least 12 Wyomingites under 18 years old were hospitalized for COVID-19 — twice the number recorded in August. Doctors have pointed to the delta variant as the reason for more severe illness among children.

At the height of the surge last November, just four children were reportedly hospitalized with the virus, according to data provided by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Young Wyomingites are beginning to get their shots. As of Friday, 1,142 pediatric doses for 5- to 11-year-olds have been administered. Federal health officials permitted doses for that age group starting Nov. 2.

While shots are trickling in, Wyoming remains one of the least vaccinated states in the country, and the least willing.

Thirty-six percent of Wyoming youth 12 to 17 years old have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — the second lowest rate in the nation. The state’s overall vaccination rate of 52% with at least one shot is the third-lowest in the nation.

Census Bureau polling also shows Wyomingites are the least likely to vaccinate their children, with 27% of children estimated to definitely or probably not accept a COVID-19 vaccine.

