Coalition of Wyoming health organizations come together to lobby for Medicaid expansion

Merrill said a version of this coalition had lobbied for expansion in the past. But there was renewed confidence this year that a Medicaid expansion bill could be passed in Wyoming's previously expansion-adverse Legislature. A measure approved by the Joint Revenue Committee would establish a framework for expanding Medicaid, with the first step being Gov. Mark Gordon and agencies beneath him to study expansion, before forwarding a recommendation — if Gordon gives it — to the Health Department to proceed. But before that happens, the Legislature would have the ability to kill the process.

It's a different process than those in other states, where expansion has typically been an up-or-down vote by either a state legislature or by a state's voting public. Most of Wyoming's neighbors, with the exception of South Dakota, have expanded Medicaid through those means in recent years. Indeed, the majority of the United States has done so.

States have the ability to expand the program under the Affordable Care Act and via a Supreme Court decision. The process would broaden the joint state-federal program to those making 138 percent of the federal poverty line. The new costs of the larger program would be split between the federal government and the state, with the feds paying 90 percent going forward.