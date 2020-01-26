Coalition of Wyoming health organizations come together to lobby for Medicaid expansion

A group of Wyoming health organizations formally announced this week their plan to lobby the Legislature to expand Medicaid in the Equality State.
"I think we’re hearing from a lot of sectors and a lot of different voices are coming up and speaking out and supporting Medicaid expansion," said Chris Merrill, whose Equality State Policy Center is part of the coalition.
The group — dubbed Healthy Wyoming — includes the Wyoming Medical Society, the state hospital association, AARP Wyoming, and state chapters of the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Merrill said. Its sole and explicit goal, he added, was expanding Medicaid. Its rollout includes a question-and-answer handout with facts about expansion and a Facebook video quoting several University of Wyoming medical students speaking in favor of the effort.
In a statement, Dr. David Wheeler, the president of the medical society and a Casper-based neurologist, said that his group "supports efforts to reorganize the health care system in ways that improve access to care in Wyoming."
"Medicaid expansion would extend coverage to thousands of uninsured people in our state," he wrote. "Studies and experience show that having insurance improves (the) health of people and communities which is in line with the mission of our society."
Merrill said a version of this coalition had lobbied for expansion in the past. But there was renewed confidence this year that a Medicaid expansion bill could be passed in Wyoming's previously expansion-adverse Legislature. A measure approved by the Joint Revenue Committee would establish a framework for expanding Medicaid, with the first step being Gov. Mark Gordon and agencies beneath him to study expansion, before forwarding a recommendation — if Gordon gives it — to the Health Department to proceed. But before that happens, the Legislature would have the ability to kill the process.
It's a different process than those in other states, where expansion has typically been an up-or-down vote by either a state legislature or by a state's voting public. Most of Wyoming's neighbors, with the exception of South Dakota, have expanded Medicaid through those means in recent years. Indeed, the majority of the United States has done so.
You have free articles remaining.
States have the ability to expand the program under the Affordable Care Act and via a Supreme Court decision. The process would broaden the joint state-federal program to those making 138 percent of the federal poverty line. The new costs of the larger program would be split between the federal government and the state, with the feds paying 90 percent going forward.
Figures released by Wyoming's Health Department show that Wyoming would pay about $18 million in the first two years of expansion, while the feds would pay $136 million. Roughly 19,000 Wyomingites would be newly covered by expansion in those first years.
Projected side effects of expansion include a lowering of costs on Wyoming's federal health exchange, as sicker and poorer residents move into Medicaid and off of the private insurers' books. Doctor revenue is also expected to decline somewhat, as Medicaid pays less than private insurers.
Merrill said that Medicaid expansion would be especially helpful as dominant industries in Wyoming — namely coal mining — become more unstable, with layoffs growing more frequent. Between unemployment and a new job, Merrill said, miners would be able to enroll in Medicaid.
For years, Democrats in the Legislature have led the effort to expand Medicaid. But those attempts have largely died a swift legislative death, even with the support of then-Gov. Matt Mead and then-Health Department director Tom Forslund. The approval by the Revenue Committee late last year was an encouraging sign for supporters. Though Gordon has not supported expansion, he told the Star-Tribune he would give any bill that approved it "a fair hearing."
"There were a lot of legislators who in the past chose to take the conservative approach to expansion after the (passage of the) Affordable Care Act, chose to wait and see how it turned out in other states," Merrill said. "There were a lot of questions, it was new, there were a lot of legislators who thought it would be more prudent to wait and get more info.
"We have more info," he continued. "We’ve seen 37 other states avail themselves of the opportunity to expand Medicaid in their states. It’s been a positive for every state that’s done it."