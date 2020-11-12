Cody High School leads suicide prevention push

“In the legislative world, we try not to tell people what to do, especially in school,” said Rep. David Northrup, R-Powell, who co-chairs the committee. “They could put that in P.E., health, social science, put that anywhere you want. To tell them you have to do it here or there or by this date, we don’t want to do that.”

Northrup said he thinks the amendment would pass the JEC and the Legislature because of the use of the word “may” instead of “shall.” The current wording of the amendment also gives districts the option to not include suicide prevention and awareness training for students in their curricula.

“If a district feels like that’s not important to the school, then they probably don’t want to waste time on such things,” Northrup said, noting that including the training was always an option for districts. “Sometimes, districts don’t understand you should be doing this kind of stuff until it’s brought to light. It’s a good way to publicize that suicide is going on in the K-12 community and we ought to be doing something about it.”

Neither Northrup nor Sen. Hank Coe, R-Cody, will get a say on the amendment should it reach the full Legislature in the new session. Coe is retiring and Northrup lost a bid for Coe’s Senate seat in the August primary.