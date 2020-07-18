Colorado tick fever cases on the rise in Wyoming, Health Department says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming has seen an uptick in the number of Colorado tick fever cases, the state Health Department announced Thursday, though the numbers are still relatively low.

There have been five Colorado tick fever cases reported in Wyoming so far in 2020, four of which are in Sublette County (with one more in Park County). Typically, the state reports two cases a year, if that many.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado tick fever is common in the West and can be found up into the Pacific Northwest. The incubation period for the disease is between one day and two weeks, and symptoms include "fever, chills, headache, body aches, and feeling tired. Some patients have sore throat, vomiting, abdominal pain, or skin rash," according to the CDC.

Roughly half of tick fever patients have what the CDC calls "biphasic fever," meaning a fever that presents for several days, disappears for several more days, and then returns for a second, shorter period. The tick fever is mostly mild, and patients can recover quickly, per the CDC. But the weakness and fatigue associated with the disease may persist for weeks.