Concern over supplies grows as hundreds flock to new Wyoming Medical Center respiratory clinic

The Wyoming Medical Center clinic set up specifically to screen patients for COVID-19 saw 286 patients in its first two days, a hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday. As more patients continue to flood hospital clinics, supplies are "dwindling," a county health officer said.

"We've taken measures at Wyoming Medical Center to try to preserve whatever limited resources we have," Dr. Ghazi Ghanem said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Casper. "We've asked elected officials to help us request from state, from the national stockpile, to have some (personal protection equipment) for us. The last thing we want is nursing or physicians and essential staff, EMS, essential responders being dispatched to take care of patients who have COVID-19 (without protective gear). I can't give an answer to how much we still have. The problem is how long will this last."

As part of the hospital's efforts to preserve supplies, it's suspended most of its elective procedures. St. John's Hospital in Jackson is also suspending all elective procedures for the foreseeable future, according to the Jackson Hole News and Guide. Additionally, WMC is limiting visitors to one per patient per day. The hospital is asking people about their respiratory symptoms before they are allowed to visit.