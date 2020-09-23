Coronavirus cases surge to new highs in Wyoming; return to colleges the latest factor

K-12 performing well

The good news is that the K-12 schools aren't driving spikes anywhere, Deti said. That echoes a sentiment from health officials earlier this month, who have said that schools are doing well to curb spread. It also shows, Deti said, that masking works.

"We're seeing some cases (in K-12 schools), but we're not seeing it spread within classrooms where people are doing the distance or wearing the masks," she said. "In the activities and athletics setting, where it’s a little harder to do it or impractical, we've seen some small transmission."

Gov. Mark Gordon, who will hold a press conference Thursday, and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have both said recently and in weeks prior that they'd like to eliminate the remaining health orders -- already much more lax than those from six months ago. They most recently made those comments two weeks ago, though, before this spike took hold.

It's unclear what will become of the next set of orders, which will have to be instituted in the next week, as the current mandates expire on Sept. 30. Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman told the Star-Tribune in an email that said the governor's office was reviewing the orders "and some changes may be made, but nothing has been confirmed yet.