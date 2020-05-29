Coronavirus found in several nursing homes, childcare facilities over past two weeks

In an effort to mitigate that risk, federal and state authorities locked down visitation and instituted protocols for staff screening and movement of the facilities’ residents. Still, the virus has wormed its way into multiple long-term facilities in Wyoming, along with hospitals — including Wyoming Medical Center.

Clayton Van Houten, who runs the Wyoming Health Department’s epidemiology unit, said that the disease’s spread within already restricted facilities can be attributed partially to staff — even with the extreme precautions many are taking. He also said that the residents of the facilities may travel between hospitals or other facilities, which may also contribute to the issue.

Van Houten said the facilities often house people who are particularly susceptible to the disease. The residents within them are typically sicker and require more staff attention.

“It’s a dual thing — in communal settings, it’s easier to spread the virus in those settings,” he said, “and long-term care is one we especially worry about given the poor outcomes that occur.”

While the virus has thus far not been particularly deadly for younger people, Van Houten said health officials are concerned about spread within daycare centers and similar facilities because children are in close proximity to each other and can spread the disease to older people, including staff and relatives, who may be more at-risk for serious complications from the virus.

