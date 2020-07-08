Coronavirus hospitalizations tick upward in Wyoming as spike of new cases continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Wyoming has steadily risen in recent days, as a recent spike in confirmed cases in the Equality State has continued into mid-July.

There are now 13 Wyomingites hospitalized from the virus. While still a relatively small number, it's the highest such number in Wyoming since May 26. There were six hospitalizations on July 4, and there were only four in early June.

The severity of the hospitalizations appears to be relatively low: According to state data, only one ventilator is currently in use statewide, and 45 intensive care beds are being used (though that number is for all conditions, not just the coronavirus), out of 120 total beds available in Wyoming.

The highest number of hospitalizations in Wyoming at any one time was 23 on April 23 and April 24.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,378 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, a number that has grown significantly over the past month. Cases nationwide have begun to climb again after showing signs of improvement last month. In addition to the nearly 1,380 confirmed cases here, there are also 333 probable cases.

Of those two groups, there are 437 active cases of the virus here (the rest of the previous confirmed cases have recovered).