Coronavirus likely to spread to Wyoming, but officials warn against panic

Wyoming's two largest hospitals say they're prepared to handle any cases of coronavirus in the Equality State, and state leaders say the disease will likely spread here, though a state infectious disease expert urges Wyomingites to stay calm.

"(You) should not panic in any way and realize that we are in a rural setting, and so transmission of this, especially outside of our cities, would be difficult, as you can imagine," said Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County's health officer.

"While the risk remains low, it’s becoming increasingly likely that COVID-19 will spread to the state," Gov. Mark Gordon said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, using the exact name for the disease that's widely referred to as simply the coronavirus.

There have still been no confirmed cases in Wyoming. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, symptoms of which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

There have been more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus -- COVID-19 -- in 15 U.S. states. There have been six deaths associated with the disease. Worldwide, there have been more than 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths. The disease is most dangerous to the old, the young, and those with chronic conditions and weakened immune systems. Of the six U.S. deaths, four are linked to a nursing home in Washington state.