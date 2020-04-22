Coronavirus reaching more widespread stage on reservation, leaders say

For the entire county, Gee said it’s too difficult to say whether it has reached its peak of cases. In the meantime, Gee and tribal leaders have emphasized the importance of following recommendations — like frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks when in public — to mitigate the spread of the illness.

“I think that’s a difficult thing to know when the peak is. And I think that’s some of the consternation in the health care world, as to when is the best time to think about opening things up and and how to do that safely,” he said. “Obviously want to help stimulate people’s economy and businesses as best we can. The concern would be that we get another large surge, which could be very, very likely.”

While the tribes have been leaders in the state for testing numbers, Gee said testing capability for the rest of the county has been improving but still not adequate, adding that the state still is asking health care workers to limit their testing to higher-risk people.

“We’re getting definitely more tests from the state now,” he said. “Now, we don’t have thousands of tests to just roll out. I wish I could tell you we had 50,000 tests, and we can test everybody. That would be great. We don’t have that.”